Driver arrested after Wednesday night I-70 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An update to a story KSNT News first reported Wednesday night involving a crash on I-70 in east Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 and a 1992 Honda Accord were traveling eastbound on I-70, at mile marker 363.9, near California Ave.

KHP said the Chevrolet struck the Honda in the rear while driving in the right lane. The Chevrolet then struck a guardrail and ended up in a ditch. KHP said the truck bed of the Chevrolet become dislodged from the truck and was found on the shoulder on the California exit ramp.

Both drivers were attended by AMR and released at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Ethan Pitney, 21, of Lawrence, who was arrested for DUI and traffic charges.