TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden volleyball team has won the state championship in Class 4A DII for the past two seasons.

The Lady Wildcats have proven to be a powerhouse on the court and have sky-high expectations once again in 2017.

On Friday night, Hayden held its annual scrimmage to give fans a first-hand look at this year’s team. It was also a chance for the squad to hit the court under the lights and see how they perform.

Good luck this season to the Lady Wildcats.