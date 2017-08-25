Kansas leads EMAC response to Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In response to Hurricane Harvey, Kansas is playing a major role in preparations of the Category 3 storm making landfall in Texas.

Kansas is the national coordinating state for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. EMAC is a multi-state, mutual aid agreement that facilitates interstate assistance to support response and recovery actions during a disaster.

“Kansas stands ready to offer support to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Governor Sam Brownback. “Having just experienced significant flooding in parts of our state just a few days ago, we certainly understand the devastating impact the forecasted rainfall amounts from Hurricane Harvey will bring to Texas. It is our hope Texans will heed the evacuation orders and remain safe during this terrible storm.”

Kansans who want to donate or provide assistance to those in Texas should click here for instructions.