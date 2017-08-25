KU basketball sets date for ‘Late Night in the Phog’

Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ 33rd annual Late Night in the Phog presented by Hy-Vee, signaling the official start of KU’s hoops season, will be Saturday, Sept. 30. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with a Phog Festival on the front lawn of historic Allen Fieldhouse.

The Phog Festival will involve many activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including a Family Fun Zone, radio remotes, a mobile video board and a live DJ. The festival will also include food trucks, giveaways, interactive displays and much more throughout the day.

Doors open for Late Night at 4:30 p.m. for KU students and 5 p.m. for the general public; the program will start at 6:30 p.m. Kansas Athletics will take extra steps to ensure the fun and safety of all attending fans at Late Night, including:

• KU’s recently adopted clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering Allen Fieldhouse.

• KU and Lawrence Public Safety personnel will provide an increased presence.

• Kansas Athletics will open Allen Fieldhouse entrances early if warranted by a large-enough crowd of fans waiting to enter.

• Kansas Athletics will increase its communication with fans throughout the day, using social media, conventional media and on-site communication.

• As on game nights, KU students will enter through their customary separate entrance on the northeast side of Allen Fieldhouse.

• Parking is free on campus, except the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse. Lower levels of the parking garage will be reserved; the upper levels will be open to the public for a fee.

As is the tradition at Late Night, fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Late Night in the Phog is Just Food’s biggest collection event throughout the year. Nonperishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.

For the second-straight year, the championship games of a 3-on-3 Tournament will be played inside Allen Fieldhouse after the doors are opened. The tourney, comprised of women’s and men’s divisions and sponsored by adidas, will be held the week leading up to Late Night. Only current KU students are eligible to participate; the competition starts the week of Late Night at the Ambler Student Recreation Center on the KU campus. KU head basketball coaches Bill Self and Brandon Schneider will present trophies to the winners during Late Night.

The entry fee for the 3-on-3 Tournament is free for KU students and includes a 3-on-3 T-shirt plus a reserved seat at Late Night for each team member.

Late Night in the Phog will feature music by the KU pep band, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams, skits by both basketball teams, video highlights from KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department, coach and player introductions, a scrimmage by the KU men’s team and much more.

For the third-straight year, one female and one male will have the opportunity to win $10,000 from Coach Self by making a half-court shot at Late Night. In each of the last two Late Nights, men’s basketball Director of Basketball Operations Brennan Bechard has made the shot for two lucky KU students.

Spectrum Sports will oversee the television production of Late Night, which can be seen live on the Jayhawk TV Network, including ESPN3. Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley will serve as hosts.

Requests for Sign Language Interpreting during Late Night festivities should be directed to Lorretta Zachary at lzachary@ku.edu. Requests must be submitted to Zachary no later than Friday, Sept. 22.

