Local pond downgraded to blue-green algae watch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A central Topeka pond that has been under a blue-green algae warning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has now been downgraded to just a blue-green algae watch.

The Central Park Pond in Topeka has been under a warning for the last couple of weeks. A watch means the public is notified that a hazardous condition may exist, signs may be posted at all public access locations, water may be unsafe for humans and animals and water contact is discouraged.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said Blue-green algae was found in Central Park Pond in 2012 and again in 2016.