Manhattan man in hospital after hit & run incident where K-State student was hit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 72-year-old man is recovering in the hospital following a hit and run incident in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department officers responded to a reported injury accident Wednesday evening at 8:35 in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 72-year-old pedestrian, identified as Larry Shubert, of Manhattan, who had been struck by a SUV. The vehicle was driven by Matthew Larmon, 28, of Manhattan, who was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while suspended.

Shubert was taken to Via Christi hospital. As of Friday morning, Via Christi tells KSNT News he was still there recovering from his injuries.

The location where the incident took place is the same location where Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan was hit by a truck on the morning of April 14, 2017. Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan was arrested for that incident and charged with reckless aggravated battery. Wilhelm was badly injured but has since been released from the hospital.