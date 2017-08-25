Manhattan man killed in Louisiana crash

By Published:

TALLULAH, La. (KARD) – A Kansas man is dead after a single-car crash on I-20 east of Tallulah, Louisiana, according to the Louisiana State Police.

KARD-TV reports the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Jon J. Held from Manhattan, Kansas.

Troopers responded to the crash Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

The Chevrolet was eastbound on I-20 when Held lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.  After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a tree.

Held was wearing his seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

