Manhattan man killed in Louisiana crash

TALLULAH, La. (KARD) – A Kansas man is dead after a single-car crash on I-20 east of Tallulah, Louisiana, according to the Louisiana State Police.
KARD-TV reports the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Jon J. Held from Manhattan, Kansas.
Troopers responded to the crash Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
The Chevrolet was eastbound on I-20 when Held lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a tree.
Held was wearing his seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Routine toxicology tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.