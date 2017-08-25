Mason City Chamber says new Topeka City Manager key to growth in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KSNT) – The incoming Topeka City Manager was key to bringing development to Mason City while serving as City Administrator. When Brent Trout started in Mason City in 2007, the city was involved in some major projects.

“The renovation and restoration of the Historic Park Inn, that was a 20 million dollar project. An addition and renovation of our public library, that was 9.2 million,” said Robin Anderson, President and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Anderson said she met Trout during his first week in Mason City. She said the chamber was looking for strong leadership from the city and Trout filled that role immediately.

“Through the years, Brent [Trout] has made sure the city was at the table…was an active partner in facilitating things to make sure that deals got done,” said Anderson.

The latest of the deals came in the form of a $10 million reinvestment from Cargill Kitchen Solutions. The manufacturer is a major job creator in the area. They currently employ over 200 people and will add 40 new jobs with this latest investment in Mason City.

“This is the kind of project that Brent [Trout] helped our economic development department facilitate that is going to be good for a long time to come,” said Anderson.

Trout is expected to start at Topeka City Manager in late October.