TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on scene of a multi-vehicle accident in west Topeka Friday afternoon.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash was reported at 11:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 2900 block of Wanamaker.

TPD Dispatch said the crash involved three or four cars in front of a gas station in the area.

The scene was cleared just before noon and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.