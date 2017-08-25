New Riley County Fire station getting push back from KDOT

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)– Riley County Fire District #1 wants to build a new fire station in the town of Leonardville, but it’s meeting with some resistance.

The town’s only fire station was built in the late 1960’s.

“We’ve outgrown the station, the new modern trucks won’t fit in this facility anymore, so we need to build a new larger facility to put new fire trucks in,” Assistant Fire Chief Doug Schmitt said.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told the fire district there isn’t enough room between the street and the alley.

“The fire station that would dump out on Martin Road that is, US-24 highway and we sent that off to the KDOT engineer and we got a rejection,” fire chief Patrick Collins said.

The fire district isn’t giving up and has sent four different plans to KDOT for approval. Collins said they pay their engineer to draw up a new rendering, which costs the county and the fire district money.

People in the community are excited for a new fire station and what it can bring to the town of Lenoardville.

“I think it’ll show the community that the fire department is here that they care that they are trying to make things better for the community, everybody is looking forward to it,” Leonardville resident Sheire Katz said.

They said it’s something that the people of Lenoardville can be proud of, and the people are the ones who actually man the firehouse.

“If we can’t support the community and put the fire station where they really want it and need it, then that affects our ability to get bodies to come and fight fire,” Collins said.

KSNT asked KDOT when and if Riley County Fire can expect to move forward with plans for the new station.

“We are already exploring possibilities and possible solutions with Riley County and I believe that we are close to a solution on that,” KDOT spokeswoman Nicole Randall said.