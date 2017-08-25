Roberts talks about Farm Bill at Harvesters

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) Kansas Republican Senator Pat Roberts met with food charities, business owners, agricultural representatives and others at Harvesters’ warehouse in Topeka on Friday.

While he was there, he packed boxes of food for senior citizens in need and spoke to the news media. Sen. Roberts said he wants to work quickly to give farmers and ranchers a sense of stability.

“This is no time to be proposing revolutionary ideas with the farm bill,” Sen. Roberts said. “It’s a time to see what’s working, what isn’t. Keep what’s working. Try to improve where we can do better.”

Roberts said he doesn’t want to make cuts to crop insurance programs, but rather reduce regulations that impact farmers and ranchers.

“Yes, we will have to meet our budget figures,” Sen. Roberts said. “But, we can do so in a way where we achieve efficiencies, I think, as opposed to major cuts.”

Sen. Roberts said even with budget cuts, raising the debt ceiling is necessary.

“Well we better do it, or the government will close down and that’s not going to work,” he said. “Nobody likes to vote to increase the debt ceiling when you have 20.4 trillion dollars in debt.”

He said the government won’t be able to provide funds to its programs without raising the ceiling.

“All this talk about how much money is going to go to a crucial need, whether it be defense, whether it be education, whether it be feeding people; that’s going to be out the window,” Sen. Roberts said.

Sen. Roberts said one of his biggest priorities is finding a solution to health care problems by September 27 when insurance companies sign contracts with the federal government.