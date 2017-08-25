Police hand out anti-theft license screws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a rash of license tag thefts in Topeka, police are helping people keep their tags safe.

Topeka police officers setup a drive-thru lane to install anti-theft screws at the Oakland Community Center Friday morning.

The screws need a special screw driver to be removed, which helps deter thefts. Celia Torres, a Topeka resident, said she’s glad police are helping to keep her plates safe.

“It pays to be one step ahead, because in this day and age there’s too many things happening and this is an opportunity to help yourself, so go for it,” Torres said.

Those interested can get the screws and bits to install them at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center on South Kansas Avenue anytime it’s open.