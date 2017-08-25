Police hand out anti-theft license screws

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a rash of license tag thefts in Topeka, police are helping people keep their tags safe.

Topeka police officers setup a drive-thru lane to install anti-theft screws at the Oakland Community Center Friday morning.

The screws need a special screw driver to be removed, which helps deter thefts. Celia Torres, a Topeka resident, said she’s glad police are helping to keep her plates safe.

“It pays to be one step ahead, because in this day and age there’s too many things happening and this is an opportunity to help yourself, so go for it,” Torres said.

Those interested can get the screws and bits to install them at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center on South Kansas Avenue anytime it’s open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s