Racy ad in school newspaper surprises students

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – No experience necessary.

That’s what an ad for Mustangs gentleman’s club, read as students and the community thumbed through the pages of The Collegian, K-State’s student run newspaper on Wednesday.

KSNT News showed the ad, that depicts three women posed partially nude, to student Bradley Galka.

“I don’t know if I’d want to open up the school newspaper and see something like that.”

But thousands of students did.

The Collegian Media Group – a separate business operation that runs the school paper, declined our invitation to go on camera.

Instead they released the below statement.

By Fabiola Sierra Advertising Manager And The Ad Staff One of the missions of any journalistic enterprise is to share a variety of information and points of view with its readers. The Collegian, like its media peers, helps businesses build relationships with customers and meet those businesses’ needs when it comes to reaching our audience. The advertising staff aims to be fair to all businesses. Refusing the ads of one business because we disapprove of its business model could take us down the slippery slope of passing judgement on whether other businesses may advertise with us. We believe in the importance of the First Amendment in our democracy. As President Richard B. Myers said in his statement today on Free Speech and Expression, “Supporting free speech is not always convenient, or easy, especially in times of discord or unrest.” The Advertising staff also realizes that due to the vulgar signs being put up around Manhattan last weekend, some in our wonderful community have been exposed to the sexual aggression that is sadly still present in society and K-State itself. We see the signs as different from the issue at hand: one is a demeaning perpetuation of rape culture, and the other promotes a business that operates under the laws of Kansas. Publishing the Collegian, a news source that receives millions of page views a year, makes it very hard to meet every single student’s moral standards. The ad staff, which is composed of students, looks to our college experience to challenge us even if that means hearing ideas that we disagree with. We agree with the University Faculty Senate’s statement on freedom of expression at KSU that says, in part, “Although ideas … may be controversial or challenge established views, the health and growth of any society requires frank intellectual exchange. Academic freedom protects this type of free exchange and is thus essential to any university’s mission. It is the right—and the responsibility—of the university community to engage with issues even if they are unpopular.” That’s why we stand behind our clients’ privilege to speak, even if their speech is unpopular. The advertising staff finds that the businesses that advertise with us operate with the utmost integrity, which we can personally vouch for because we visit the businesses and meet with the owners, managers and staff ourselves to forge strong relationships. That’s why will we not stand when people tarnish the reputations of the establishments we do business with. Fabiola Sierra is a senior in advertising.

The group told KSNT racy ads have run in the paper before, promoting things like drinking and wet t-shirt contests in Aggievile. The pointed out an identical ad – looking for male strippers, has also run.

The promotion comes just days after several signs popped up near campus, said to be sexually suggestive toward women.

Seeing the ad prompted a change.org petition that has surpassed 1,000 signatures.