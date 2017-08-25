Royals blanked in series-opener versus Indians

By Published:
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes dives into home as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez waits for the ball in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Gomes scored on a one -run double hit by Giovanny Urshela. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Ryan Merritt pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians recorded their AL-leading 13th shutout with a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Merritt (1-0) was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game to take the injured Danny Salazar’s spot in the rotation. The 25-year-old left-hander scattered seven hits for his second career win, both coming against Kansas City.

Three relievers finished the eight-hitter for the AL Central leaders.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s