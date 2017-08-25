Shawnee County ready to help Texas during Hurricane Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County emergency workers are on standby as Hurricane Harvey churns off the Texas coast

The National Hurricane Center says the powerful storm has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

Dusty Nichols, director of Shawnee County Emergency Management, said his agency — along with many of its support partners — are monitoring Harvey and will provide help upon request.

He’s also requesting anyone wanting to donate or provide assistance to those in Texas first examine the FEMA website: Volunteer & Donate Responsibly.

Nichols said lessons learned from real world incidents and exercises have shown “uncoordinated, uncontrolled masses of donated goods and volunteers can interfere with disaster operations and cause a secondary disaster.”