Shawnee County ready to help Texas during Hurricane Harvey

By Published:
Aaron Berg
Aaron Berg fills up a gas can and his portable generator Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Houston as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County emergency workers are on standby as Hurricane Harvey churns off the Texas coast

The National Hurricane Center says the powerful storm has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

Dusty Nichols, director of Shawnee County Emergency Management, said his agency — along with many of its support partners —  are monitoring Harvey and will provide help upon request.

He’s also requesting anyone wanting to donate or provide assistance to those in Texas first examine the FEMA website: Volunteer & Donate Responsibly.

Nichols said lessons learned from real world incidents and exercises have shown “uncoordinated, uncontrolled masses of donated goods and volunteers can interfere with disaster operations and cause a secondary disaster.”

