Silver Lake cross country runs game ball to football scrimmage

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – On Friday evening, the Silver Lake High School cross country team ran an 8-mile relay from the Shawnee County Fire District #1 to C.J. Hamilton field to deliver the game ball for the Eagles annual football scrimmage.

Roughly 25 runners met at the fire station and took the back roads to deliver the ball. They ran in pairs and each ran approximately one mile until handing the ball off to the next pair of runners.

The reason for the relay was to build team chemistry and making them all work together to accomplish a common goal.

Good luck this season to the Eagles.