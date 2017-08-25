Silver Lake cross country runs game ball to football scrimmage

By Published:

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – On Friday evening, the Silver Lake High School cross country team ran an 8-mile relay from the Shawnee County Fire District #1 to C.J. Hamilton field to deliver the game ball for the Eagles annual football scrimmage.

Roughly 25 runners met at the fire station and took the back roads to deliver the ball. They ran in pairs and each ran approximately one mile until handing the ball off to the next pair of runners.

The reason for the relay was to build team chemistry and making them all work together to accomplish a common goal.

Good luck this season to the Eagles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s