The public remembers Tiffany the gorilla

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- After the death of Topeka Zoo’s gorilla, Tiffany, the community came together Friday night to remember her.

The zoo held a memorial to allow people to gather to celebrate the staple she was at the zoo for nearly 50 years. Gatherers offered cards, flowers and other displays of sympathy and condolences. A remembrance ceremony was even held.

Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley thanked the public for their support during this very difficult time.

“The way that she really connected with people…she really served her purpose so well in terms of inspiring people, connecting people to wildlife,” Wiley said. “We will definitely never forget her.”

Wishing trees allowed people to hang ribbons filled with messages and love. The ribbons will be cremated with Tiffany’s body.

Tiffany died from cancer complications on Sunday, just weeks after her 49th birthday party.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s