The public remembers Tiffany the gorilla

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- After the death of Topeka Zoo’s gorilla, Tiffany, the community came together Friday night to remember her.

The zoo held a memorial to allow people to gather to celebrate the staple she was at the zoo for nearly 50 years. Gatherers offered cards, flowers and other displays of sympathy and condolences. A remembrance ceremony was even held.

Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley thanked the public for their support during this very difficult time.

“The way that she really connected with people…she really served her purpose so well in terms of inspiring people, connecting people to wildlife,” Wiley said. “We will definitely never forget her.”

Wishing trees allowed people to hang ribbons filled with messages and love. The ribbons will be cremated with Tiffany’s body.

Tiffany died from cancer complications on Sunday, just weeks after her 49th birthday party.