Warmer weather, rain chances expected this weekend

We’re tracking a beautiful end to the last full week in August 2017. Hard to believe that September 1st is a week from today – time continues to fly! Expect high temperatures to be similar to the previous two days – they’ll be hanging out in the lower/middle 80s this afternoon, under ‘mostly sunny’ skies. Remember, our average high temperature is falling this time of the year – it’s now down to 88°. We still can’t find a temperature that matches our seasonal norms anywhere on the 7-Day forecast. In fact, the warmest day of the next week looks to be tomorrow – with a high around 85°. In other words, we’ll end August (and start September) cooler than we should be for this time of the year.

Speaking of – we really haven’t made any changes to the extended forecast. Generally, we’re getting ourselves into a rather boring weather pattern for the final few weeks of summer. More often than not, the skies will feature lots of sunshine and temps will be cooler than average. Our next best chance for rain (and ONLY chance for rain over the next 7-10 days) still looks to be Sunday. Recent computer models show scattered showers arriving late Saturday night across the northern counties, but most spots will stay dry until Sunday’s 30% chance for showers and storms. The late weekend rain chances will be short-lived, as yet another cold front moves through our neck of the woods. We’re not looking at a major storms system like we were earlier this week. In other words, NO 4-6 inches of rain this time around – we’ll be lucky to pick up half an inch. The best rain chances won’t even be in Northeast Kansas. The movement of the rain on Sunday will be north-to-south across our area and the soaking rains will stay well to our north – in E. Nebraska. This storm system will be dying and raining itself out, as it moves through. If you have any outdoor plans on Sunday – keep them. Have the rain gear handy, just in case though.

As we alluded to above – Sunday’s rain chances will be brought to us by another cold front. That means we cool things down heading into early next week. It won’t be a huge cool-down, but lows will drop from the 60s – right back into the 50s and daytime temps will be luck to hit 80° through Tuesday. It might even feel a bit more humid outside, over the weekend. But that increasing stickiness will be moved out with the passing cold front too. So, enjoy the bountiful blue skies and seasonably cool weather next week! That’s how we’ll bid farewell to a wacky-weathered August 2017.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert