Washburn food pantry helps those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With college in full swing, students have more responsibilities, so the stereotype of the broke college student can be a real thing, and for some, even finding a meal can be difficult. That’s where the food pantry “Bods Feeding Bods” comes in.

Located in the basement of Henderson Hall, the student ran group provides canned vegetables, fruit, beans, and soups for hungry students.

It all began three years ago, when a psychology student noticed the need in the Washburn University community. After a storage space was donated, both the number of cans and volunteers began to grow and one professor said each student involved is getting a lot out of their experience.

“Feeding the Washburn community, making sure that people have healthy food is really important, but the exciting thing is to watch the students develop the skills they need to keep this place running, and that means they have to get up, stand up and ask somebody for something, and often times that ask isn’t the easiest thing to do,” said Washburn Professor Rick Ellis.

Over 3,000 cans of food were donated last year and the group plans to help even more students this year.

The pantry operates Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. All you need is a Washburn ID.