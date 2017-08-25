Westar donates truck to Boys and Girls Club

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy donated a pickup truck to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka Friday. The club’s Director of Development, Krystal Wiltz, said they will use the truck to pick up donations for their club members, as well as for maintenance purposes at their 10 facilities.

Wiltz said Westar is a large supporter of the Topeka Boys and Girls Club.

“Westar is so great,” Wiltz said. “They continue to invest in our kids not only with a swing set; a truck, scholarship dollars so kids can come who can’t afford it. I mean they kind of do everything for us.”

The Boys and Girls Club’s mission is to help children reach their potential, while being productive, responsible and caring.

