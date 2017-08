TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 67-year old woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a truck.

The incident happened around 5:15 Friday evening near the intersection of SE 30th Terrace and Croco Road in Southeast Topeka.

Police say the woman was crossing Croco Road in a crosswalk when a 1996 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 44-year-old male struck the woman.

The driver of the truck was ticketed.