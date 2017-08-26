Brownback signs disaster declaration for storms, flooding

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Sam Brownback has signed a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for severe thunderstorms, straight line winds, hail, torrential rainfall, and flooding.

The declaration covers the period beginning August 3 and continuing.

Based on damage reports and local disaster declarations received by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, counties included on the declaration are Barber, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Miami, Seward, and Trego.

Additional counties may be added to the governor’s declaration once damage assessments have been completed.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is in the process of gathering damage assessment information from county emergency managers to better determine if the governor can request federal disaster assistance.

 

