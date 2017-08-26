Dozens of kids participate in local fishing tournament

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Dozens of kids have something added to their fishing gear collection all thanks to a fishing tournament for youth.

The competition was hosted by Kaw Valley Quail Forever which is a nonprofit organization whose mission revolves around youth and habitat. More than 100 kids signed up for the event at Shawnee State Fishing Lake.

Tournament organizers gave away prizes to those with the largest fish as well as those with the most fish. In the end, every child walked away with a meal or a giveaway.

“I had a two-year-old son and I was thinking, you know, there’s not much to do around here, you know, when I was growing up,” Kaw Valley Quail Forever’s President, Brady Hoffman said. “So we wanted to bring outdoors to more youth around the area.”

Hoffman says he’s always looking for donations to provide more events like this to youth in the area. If you’d like to donate or become a volunteer for Kaw Valley Quail Forever click here.