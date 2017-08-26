Drills teams compete to end street violence

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Drill teams from across the Midwest came to Topeka Saturday for some healthy competition and to put an end to street violence. Teams from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa gathered at the Central Park Community Center in Topeka for The Midwest Save Our Children and Stop The Violence Battle of the Bands. Organizers believe events like these help keep kids on the right path.

“If you get them involved in school affairs and bands and drill teams and step teams, they are less likely to be prey for the streets,” said Danette Wallace, founder of Power Society.

Along with the competition, group leaders also took center stage with traditional dances, poetry readings and testimony in the hopes of imparting wisdom to the next generation.

“Instead of just listening to the negativity on my shoulder if I had someone else in my other ear saying hey you’re great, you have talent, you can be anything you want to be then it would’ve made a difference in my life,” said Latron “Chrome” Louis, the director of the Iconic Marching Elite from Omaha, Nebraska.