Federal officials investigating Lansing inmate’s death

LANSING, Kan. (AP) – Federal officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

A Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman says that 56-year-old James Beeson died March 26 under circumstances that were “out of the ordinary.” No further details, including how Beeson died, were provided.

Beeson had eight convictions since December of 1998 for a variety of child sex crimes in Osage County.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson told The Kansas City Star the U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating Beeson’s death.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Leavenworth County coroner.

The federal investigation into Beeson’s death comes amid reports of several violent disturbances and staffing shortages at Lansing and other Kansas prisons.

 

