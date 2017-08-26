KBI investigates human skeletal remains found at Melvern Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Osage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human skeletal remains were found Friday night at Melvern Lake.

A park ranger discovered the remains Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. during a routine check on the north side of Melvern Lake, near the Turkey Point Area.

Shortly after, KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to help investigate. Experts from the Washburn University Anthropology Department are also assisting with the investigation.

The cause of death, sex, and age of the person have yet to be determined.