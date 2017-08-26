KSNT and Nexstar ask for your help supporting hurricane victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As rainfall from Hurricane Harvey continues to pour down on an already flooded Texas Gulf Coast, KSNT and the Nexstar broadcasting group ask you for your help to aid victims.

According the the American Red Cross, Harvey is being called the most deadly and devastating hurricane forecast to strike the United States in over a decade.

The category 4 hurricane has destroyed several structures, and rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days.

Whole sections of towns are already submerged under flood waters.

A donation to the American Red Cross will help families recover from the flooding, helping to provide medical supplies, water and shelter.

To submit a donation, click on this link here:

www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub