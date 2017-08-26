Make-A-Wish Basketball Clinic

TOPEKA, KS- Jett Canfield, a Hayden basketball player wanted to make a difference for Make-A-Wish kids.

Canfield called up his AAU teammates and got them together for a basketball clinic at Hayden High School this Saturday.

With that, a group of 14 of the best high school basketball players in the states of Missouri and Kansas got together to help them out.

Their goal in the beginning was to help 3 kids get their wish with $22,500.

At last check, they have raised more than double the amount at $48,500.

