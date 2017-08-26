Mostly sunny conditions today before rain returns tomorrow

Mostly sunny conditions are expected for today as temperatures warm up into the middle to upper 80s. However, southerly winds at about 5 to 10 mph will help pump in some humid to muggy air later this afternoon into the evening.

A few more clouds will build in tonight ahead of our next cold front. That front will be responsible for some scattered showers and storms late overnight tonight, into the first half of tomorrow.

Some additional storm development could happen tomorrow afternoon into the evening, but those would be more of hit-or-miss storms. Even so, some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch. Otherwise, it’ll be another day of 80 degree weather across Northeast Kansas.

Aside from Sunday, next week looks to be a fairly quiet and dry week. We’re tracking mainly sunny conditions beyond Sunday, with temperatures consistently in the 80s.