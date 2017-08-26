One killed, one injured in rollover crash

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed and another injured in a crash Saturday morning, just a few miles outside of Brown County.

It happened around 12:00 a.m. along Ash Point Road, a few feet away from 170th Road in Doniphan County. Kansas Highway Patrol said a car rolled onto its right side, ejecting both passengers.

The driver of that car, 50-year-old Steven Sims of Trenton, Missouri, was killed. The passenger, 25-year-old Cody Brown of Trenton, Missouri, was sent to Hiawatha Hospital with injuries.

Neither of the men were wearing seat-belts.

