Plea entered in shooting that wounded Good Samaritan

By Published:
This 2016 photo provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office shows Arthur Fred Wyatt III, of Overland Park, Kan. Wyatt pleaded guilty Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, to charges that included second-degree attempted murder in an attempted robbery outside a Walmart in Kansas that ended with a good Samaritan wounded and a second suspect dead on Sept. 11, 2016. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery outside a Walmart in Kansas that ended with a good Samaritan wounded and a second suspect dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Arthur Fred Wyatt III, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that included second-degree attempted murder. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say Wyatt and another man attacked a woman on Sept. 11, 2016, as she was putting her child in a safety seat in the parking lot of a Walmart in Shawnee, a suburb of Kansas City.

A man in the lot intervened and was shot several times. Shawnee police say another Good Samaritan shot and killed one of the attackers, John Simmons of Kansas City.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 2.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s