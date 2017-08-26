Three people arrested after chase on Croco Rd

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three suspects are in custody after a police chase ended near the Kwik Stop on SE 6th Avenue and SE Croco Road.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department the chase began when a Shawnee County deputy noticed a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle sped off, leading deputies on a chase down SE Croco Road.

They were able to stop the vehicle by deploying tire spikes. When the stolen vehicle hit the spikes, all four tires were damaged, forcing the car to a stop.

From there, Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest all three people inside.

The chase only lasted a few minutes, and no one was injured.