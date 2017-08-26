Topeka Zoo collecting used eclipse glasses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are trying to get rid of the solar eclipse glasses from the event on August 21, there is a way to recycle them in the Capital City.

You can give them away to other countries that will be needing them in the near future. The Topeka Zoo is collecting the glasses for the group Astronomers Without Borders.

The program is giving away glasses from the recent solar eclipse and sending them to schools in Asia and South America. Those two countries will see the eclipse in 2019.