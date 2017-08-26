Two taken to hospital in Saturday morning crash

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning following an accident along US-75 Highway.

It happened around 6:15 a.m at US-75 Highway and K-20. One car was traveling west on K-20 and failed to stop at a stop sign. Another car, traveling south on US-75, then hit that car.

A 55-year-old man from Lawrence was the driver of that car that failed to stop. He was not sent to a hospital but his injuries are unknown at this time.

81-year-old John Simmons and 78-year-old Shirley Simmons of Evansdale, Iowa were taken to Horton Hospital with injuries.

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash.