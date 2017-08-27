1 person dead in flooding in Houston

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – One person has died in flooding in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey dumps rain on Southeast Texas.

Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center, said late Saturday that the person was a woman appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death. She was found by neighbors about 30 yards away from her vehicle. Norman says she was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor who was in the area.

It’s the second confirmed death from Harvey. The other was in a coastal community in Aransas County. That person died in a fire at a home during the storm.

Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it weakens while moving inland.