Another scoreless day as the Indians trounce Royals

Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes dives into home as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez waits for the ball in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Cleveland. Gomes scored on a one -run double hit by Giovanny Urshela. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight Cleveland’s nine-run second inning against two Kansas City rookie left-handers as the Indians completed a three-game shutout sweep over the Royals with a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed six hits in seven innings, and the Indians, who haven’t given up a run in 28 innings, outscored the Royals 20-0 in the series.

It’s the first time Cleveland has posted three straight shutouts since 1956.

Kansas City hasn’t scored a run in 34 consecutive innings, a team record and the longest drought in the majors this season.

