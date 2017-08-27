Dean of Washburn School of Law to step down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The dean of the Washburn University School of Law announced Saturday that he is stepping down from his role.

Thomas Romig made the announcement at the annual Dean’s Circle Dinner for donors. He will step down as dean in June 2018 at the end of the academic year. Romig joined the Washburn School of Law in 2007 after working with the U.S. Army and the Federal Aviation Administration. He said he is planning to stay on at Washburn Law as a member of the faculty.

“Dean Romig has been an inspiring leader for the law school and has helped increase the reputation and visibility of the school during his tenure,” said Washburn University President Jerry Farley in a press release. “This is no small feat since the school was already a highly respected institution in the Kansas legal community when he joined the School of Law almost 11 years ago.”

Romig established three joint degree programs with other schools within Washburn and expanded the summer study abroad program in the Caribbean, Germany, Spain, England and the Netherlands and recently signed an agreement with Osaka University in Japan for a program there.



