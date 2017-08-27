Jenkins vents frustration with partisan gridlock in Congress

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins says her frustration with partisan gridlock in Washington was one of the main reasons she decided not to seek re-election.

Jenkins, a Republican, surprised many political observers when she announced in January that she would not seek any office in 2018. She was viewed as a potential candidate for governor after serving five terms in Congress.

On Thursday, Jenkins told an audience in Lawrence that although Donald Trump was not her first choice for president, she believes he has a right to move forward with his agenda because he won, the Lawrence Journal-World reported .

She says President Trump is capable of doing some good things for the country. She says she wishes the president would stop using Twitter but she doesn’t expect him to change.