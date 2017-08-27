Phone scam making way around Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam making it’s way around the Topeka area.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said there are variations of the scam, but the callers are identifying themselves as members of local law enforcement agencies. These callers attempt to convince people they need to make payment on parking tickets, warrants, civil process, or other law enforcement related business.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it does not collect money over the phone or request to meet at any location other than the Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, you may call the Sheriff’s Office to verify the validity of that phone call. The best way to contact the Sheriff’s Office is by calling 785-251-2200.

As a general reminder, police said to not provide anyone your personal or final information over the phone.