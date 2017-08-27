Project to honor infants in unmarked graves

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Twins baby girls whose graves have gone unmarked since 1911 will no longer be anonymous thanks to a new project in the Capital City.

The Remember Me project started on Memorial Day to give people the opportunity to acknowledge the hundreds of children whose families were unable to mark their graves. The project covers graves that are more than 75-years-old. Many of the buried children no longer have family members in the area to honor them.

The first stones to be laid are for Amelia and Laura Lofgren, twins born on February 13, 1911. Amelia died at birth, and her sister, Laura, lived for eight days. Their parents were John and Laura Lofgren.

The headstones for the twins will be laid at the Topeka Cemetery on August 27 at 2:30 p.m. Following the ceremony, there will be an ice cream social and mini-tours of the cemetery.

For more information about the Remember Me project, click here.

 

