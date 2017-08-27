Rounds of storms possible for today

More widespread showers and storms will be the focus for this morning as our next cold front gradually pushes through. Periods of moderate to heavy will definitely be a concern with this cluster of storms, but some small hail and wind gusts exceeding 40 mph at times can’t be entirely ruled out, either.

Even when some dry time mixes in, mostly cloudy conditions will still be the case for much of the day today. The rain cooled air and cloud cover will hinder temperatures for today as some spots may not even break out of the 70s. However, some areas could crack into the low 80s.

It’s still an “if” at this point, but some redevelopment is possible for later on this afternoon and evening. It really depends on how much energy is still left for the atmosphere to work with after this morning’s cluster of storms moves through. Even so, it would be more so of hit-or-miss shower and storms.

As day transitions to night and that cold front sinks further to the south, the chance of rain will dwindle. Not only will Northeast Kansas dry out for tonight, but also clear out. Mostly clear conditions will return for later tonight, which will help temperatures fall back into the low 60s.

Besides for the rain chances today, this week looks to be a fairly quiet one. Less humid and sunny conditions will return beginning tomorrow, and is expected to last through the several days as temperatures hang out in the 80s.