Team Blake plays kickball to raise money for cancer research

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family raised money for cancer research with a kickball tournament in honor of their son, Blake Cazier, who passed away from Acute Monoblastic Leukemia in March.

The Cazier family held the kickball tournament at an indoor sports facility, K4 Sports, in Meriden. Teams of 10 paid $200 to compete. Blake’s mom, Jaclyn Cazier, said the memory of her son is helping the little-funded research for his form of cancer.

“To see that he’s still touching people’s lives, and people are coming together to make a difference and change the funding for cancer research is amazing,” Cazier said.

The Team Blake Foundation is working to raise $50,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk on September 16. If the team meets the fundraising goal, they will donate the money directly to finding a cure for the form of Leukemia Blake battled. They will also be able to make the donation in his name.

Team Blake is currently the top fundraiser for the walk with an amount of more than $24,000. They will need to more than double that amount to meet their goal. The family is asking the community for help in raising the funds.

The Team Blake Foundation also held a second annual memorial golf tournament on August 6 as a way to raise donations for research that will help other families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.