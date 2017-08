TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – About 4,000 people are without power in parts of Topeka early Sunday morning.

An official with Westar Energy said an animal got into the company’s substation in central Topeka and a fire started.

The outages mostly affect customers in the areas between SW Fairlawn Rd and SW Topeka Blvd from SW 17th to SW 33rd Street.

As of 12:30 a.m., Westar said they expect power to be restored to customers within a half hour.