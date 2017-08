TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning in south Topeka.

It happened at a home near 37th and SE Adams Street. Upon arrival, fire crews found flames coming from the one story house. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. No one was home at the time.

A Topeka Fire Department said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The estimated damage to the home is $15,000.