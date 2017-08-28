Brownback orders flags lowered to honor Thomas Docking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has ordered flags in Kansas be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of former Lt. Governor Thomas Docking, who passed away last Thursday.

Docking, 63, served as Lieutenant Governor from 1983 to 1987 with Governor John Carlin. He was the son of former Kansas Governor Robert Docking, who served from 1967 to 1975, and the grandson of former Kansas Governor George Docking, who served from 1957 to 1961.

“On behalf of myself and Mary, together with Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer and his wife Ruth, we extend our deepest condolences to the Docking family,” Governor Brownback said. “Thomas Docking served the citizens of our state with great dedication, just as his father and grandfather before him.”

A service in honor of Docking’s life will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Botanica Gardens in Wichita.