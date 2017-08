MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) РA former Manhattan city attorney can no longer practice law in Kansas. Bill Harold Raymond pleaded guilty to child pornography charges last week. Raymond voluntarily gave up his license after a complaint was made saying he violated Kansas rules of professional conduct.

The Kansas Supreme Court accepted the surrender of Raymond’s license. He was disbarred on Friday.

Raymond could spend up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for November 6.