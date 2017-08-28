Girl drowns at church party for middle-schoolers

By Published:
Drowning (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita church says a girl whose body was found in a lake drowned while attending a party for middle-schoolers.

The girl’s body was found Sunday afternoon. Wichita Fire Department Interim Chief Tammy Snow says the search began several hours earlier after the child’s parents came to pick up the youth from the party.

Emergency and fire crews searched the shoreline and found the body about 10 feet from shore and 10 feet under water.

Pathway Church said in a Facebook post that it “cannot fully express” its regret for the “horrific accident.” The Maize School District sent a message Sunday night saying that the girl was a sixth-grader.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s