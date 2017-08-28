Harvey causes gas prices to go up

TOPKEA, Kan. (KSNT) – As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the Gulf Coast, drivers will soon begin to feel the effects of it while filling up at the pump.

According to AAA, about 1/4 of oil refining capacity in the Gulf Coast had been taken offline, which will cause gas prices to go up over the next few weeks.

The average price of gas in Kansas as of Monday is about $2.21 per gallon, up three cents from a week ago.

Despite the increase in average gas prices across the state, not all locations saw a rise in cities like Emporia and Topeka, where prices were at $2.19 and lower as of Monday.

“I would say Kansas is holding their own. we’re still the 12th lowest gas prices in the country so that’s a good sign that were kind of holding out there,” said Jennifer Haugh of AAA Kansas. “The nationwide gas price average went up a bigger percentage than Kansas did so right now were sitting pretty well.”

The largest weekly gas price increases in Kansas were Kansas City, Lawrence, Salina and Wichita. Monday’s national gas price average is four cents more expensive this week and one of the largest one-week national gas price surges seen this summer.