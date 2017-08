TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance organization is doing their part to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The organization is sending disaster relief teams to Texas on Tuesday through September 5th. They are asking for donations of brooms, large shovels, bottled water, Clorox wipes and safety glasses.

These items can be dropped off at the Topeka Fire Department station at SW 21st and Urish Road. The group will be accepting donations through Thursday.