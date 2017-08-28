Long sunshine streak starts today

After a fairly foggy start to the work week, we’re tracking a prolonged stretch of quiet and tranquil weather all across Northeast Kansas. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine for the foreseeable future – as we close out the cool, rain-filled month of August on a dry note. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 87°. We won’t come close to that seasonal standard until the weekend. In other words, we keep things cooler and less humid over the next several days.

Temperatures will be slowly rising over the next 7-10 days. This isn’t a huge surprise because boring weather pattern usually lead to warming weather through persistence – especially this time of year. If it’s going to be sunny for a week straight in late August – you’d expect warming weather throughout that stretch. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen this week. Expect highs in the lower 80s today, while temps push 90° for the first weekend in September. Humidity levels will be on the rise too. We’ll watch overnight lows fall into that ‘comfy zone’ again for the next couple nights – in the 50s. But, by the weekend, overnight temps will only fall into the middle 60s.

Early September sunshine can make for some warm weather, especially across Northeast Kansas. Ironically, we’ll start the brand new month (on Friday) warmer than most of August was. Remember, Topeka only had a handful of 90°+ days in August and most of those happened about 10 days ago. If anything changes over the next few days, we’ll let you know. But, as of right now, you’ve got nothing to worry about in terms of weather. Enjoy the sunshine as we close to within 3 weeks of fall. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert